TikTok: Uncertain Future Amid U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a blow to TikTok, denying its bid to evade a potential ban in the United States. The app might face shutdown due to national security concerns, creating uncertainty for millions who rely on it for entertainment and business purposes.

In the midst of this turmoil, President-elect Donald Trump aims to negotiate with Chinese officials to find a political solution. The ban would prevent new downloads and updates, impacting users and advertisers who are rapidly developing contingency plans.

Moreover, the ban's ramifications extend to U.S.-China trade relations, already strained by technology export restrictions. The situation remains fluid as stakeholders navigate the evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)