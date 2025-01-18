Vayve Mobility Unveils Solar-Powered EVA: A New Era in EVs
Vayve Mobility has introduced its solar-powered electric vehicle EVA, with prices ranging from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. The company plans to start production by mid-next year and deliver by late 2026 in select cities. Pre-bookings have commenced this month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Electric vehicle manufacturer Vayve Mobility made headlines this Saturday by launching its innovative solar-powered vehicle, EVA, at prices starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.
According to COO Vilas Deshpande, the company anticipates beginning commercial production by mid-next year, with deliveries slated for the latter half of 2026. Initially, EVA will roll out in select markets, specifically Pune and Bengaluru, in a phased approach.
Vayve Mobility offers the EVA in three distinct variants: Niva, Stella, and Vega, with pre-bookings already underway as of this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vayve Mobility
- EVA
- solar-powered
- EV
- India
- Pune
- Bengaluru
- electric vehicle
- Deshpande
- pre-bookings
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Rocky Start: 57 for 3 at Lunch in Series Finale Against Australia
India's Struggles Continue in Sydney Test Against Australia
Cricket Fans Thrill as India and Australia Clash at Sydney
Remembering Jimmy Carter: The Indian Village That Honors a U.S. President
Thrilling Test Opener: India vs Australia