Vayve Mobility Unveils Solar-Powered EVA: A New Era in EVs

Electric vehicle manufacturer Vayve Mobility made headlines this Saturday by launching its innovative solar-powered vehicle, EVA, at prices starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

According to COO Vilas Deshpande, the company anticipates beginning commercial production by mid-next year, with deliveries slated for the latter half of 2026. Initially, EVA will roll out in select markets, specifically Pune and Bengaluru, in a phased approach.

Vayve Mobility offers the EVA in three distinct variants: Niva, Stella, and Vega, with pre-bookings already underway as of this month.

