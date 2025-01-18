Left Menu

Vayve Mobility Unveils Solar-Powered EVA: A New Era in EVs

Vayve Mobility has introduced its solar-powered electric vehicle EVA, with prices ranging from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. The company plans to start production by mid-next year and deliver by late 2026 in select cities. Pre-bookings have commenced this month.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Vayve Mobility made headlines this Saturday by launching its innovative solar-powered vehicle, EVA, at prices starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

According to COO Vilas Deshpande, the company anticipates beginning commercial production by mid-next year, with deliveries slated for the latter half of 2026. Initially, EVA will roll out in select markets, specifically Pune and Bengaluru, in a phased approach.

Vayve Mobility offers the EVA in three distinct variants: Niva, Stella, and Vega, with pre-bookings already underway as of this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

