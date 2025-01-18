Motovolt Mobility Accelerates Towards Five Lakh Production Target

Motovolt Mobility, a Kolkata-based electric scooter manufacturer, announced its ambitious plan to increase production capacity to 5 lakh units over the next two years. This marks a significant rise from its current annual capacity of 60,000 units.

Founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary stated that the company aims to double its dealership network to 200 locations by the end of this year. The announcement was made at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where the company unveiled new models, including the Hyper One pedal motorbike.

To date, over 25,000 of Motovolt's vehicles are already on the road, with the firm setting its sights on surging e-scooter sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)