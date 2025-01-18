Left Menu

Motovolt Mobility Accelerates Towards Five Lakh Production Target

Kolkata-based Motovolt Mobility aims to boost its production capacity of electric scooters to 5 lakh units in two years, up from the current 60,000 units. With a plan to double its dealerships to 200, the company also showcased new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Updated: 18-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:06 IST
Motovolt Mobility Accelerates Towards Five Lakh Production Target
  • Country:
  • India

Motovolt Mobility, a Kolkata-based electric scooter manufacturer, announced its ambitious plan to increase production capacity to 5 lakh units over the next two years. This marks a significant rise from its current annual capacity of 60,000 units.

Founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary stated that the company aims to double its dealership network to 200 locations by the end of this year. The announcement was made at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where the company unveiled new models, including the Hyper One pedal motorbike.

To date, over 25,000 of Motovolt's vehicles are already on the road, with the firm setting its sights on surging e-scooter sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

