Coco Gauff's TikTok Dilemma: A Digital Limitation Down Under

Coco Gauff expressed disappointment after TikTok was removed from app stores in the US, coinciding with her Australian Open quarter-final achievement. Despite the potential ban reprieve, she considers spending her time more productively. Fellow TikTok enthusiast Aryna Sabalenka shares similar hopes for the app's quick return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Coco Gauff, a rising tennis star, expressed her disappointment upon reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals as the popular app TikTok ceased functioning in the U.S. This marks a significant disruption, as 170 million Americans used TikTok before its removal from Apple and Google app stores due to forthcoming legislation.

With over 750,000 followers on TikTok, Gauff noted the unexpected change during a press conference, contemplating how the app's absence might free up time for alternative pursuits while in Melbourne. Despite residing outside the impacted region, the app's inaccessibility resonated widely.

Gauff, alongside Aryna Sabalenka, another avid TikTok user with a massive following, holds a hopeful outlook. As President-elect Donald Trump hinted at a potential 90-day reprieve, both athletes remain optimistic about the app's return, underlining TikTok's cultural impact even within elite sports circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

