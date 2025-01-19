Global Trust Crisis: Economic Fears and Rising Grievances

Economic anxieties have intensified into grievances among 60% of the global population, with many considering hostile actions, including violence, as necessary for change, a major survey by communications firm Edelman reveals.

The survey, involving 33,000 respondents from 28 countries, uncovers a significant distrust in both government and business, perceived as catering primarily to the affluent while ordinary citizens face hardship. It coincides with the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, which is centered on 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

A notable 40% of participants condoned hostile means for achieving change, such as violence, online attacks, and misinformation, with the percentage rising to 53% among those aged 18 to 34. Edelman's CEO, Richard Edelman, described these findings as 'profound,' highlighting a decade-long shift from fear to polarization and grievances linked to living costs and job concerns due to AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)