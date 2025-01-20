Left Menu

Tata Motors: Driving Towards a Sustainable Future

Tata Motors is committed to investing Rs 2,000 crore annually into developing new commercial vehicles and advancing sustainable mobility technologies. Emphasizing a shift towards electrification, hydrogen fuel, and alternative fuels, the company aims to uphold its 'Better Always' brand promise while addressing customer expectations and global trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:45 IST
Tata Motors: Driving Towards a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has made a significant commitment to invest Rs 2,000 crore annually in developing new commercial vehicles, embracing an array of sustainability technologies, according to Executive Director Girish Wagh. This investment aligns with the company's drive towards sustainable mobility.

The commercial vehicle division of Tata Motors is exploring a diverse range of technologies, including alternate fuels, zero-emission battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric, and hydrogen ICE. "Battery electric suits lighter vehicles for specific routes, whereas hydrogen technology is necessary for longer, heavy-duty distances," explained Wagh at the Auto Expo, part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The company, currently showcasing 14 commercial vehicles with ADAS features at the expo, is also repositioning its brand to meet India's evolving demographics and aspirational youth. With a focus on the mega trends of sustainability, safety, and digital innovation, Tata Motors is set on a transformative path under the 'Better Always' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025