Tata Motors: Driving Towards a Sustainable Future

Tata Motors has made a significant commitment to invest Rs 2,000 crore annually in developing new commercial vehicles, embracing an array of sustainability technologies, according to Executive Director Girish Wagh. This investment aligns with the company's drive towards sustainable mobility.

The commercial vehicle division of Tata Motors is exploring a diverse range of technologies, including alternate fuels, zero-emission battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric, and hydrogen ICE. "Battery electric suits lighter vehicles for specific routes, whereas hydrogen technology is necessary for longer, heavy-duty distances," explained Wagh at the Auto Expo, part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The company, currently showcasing 14 commercial vehicles with ADAS features at the expo, is also repositioning its brand to meet India's evolving demographics and aspirational youth. With a focus on the mega trends of sustainability, safety, and digital innovation, Tata Motors is set on a transformative path under the 'Better Always' initiative.

