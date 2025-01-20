China's Thoughtful Response to Trump's TikTok Proposal Amid New US-China Dynamics

Amid looming tensions, China reacted cautiously to US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal for 50% American ownership of TikTok. The Chinese Foreign Ministry underscored that companies should independently make decisions while adhering to market principles and local laws.

China's ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, has yet to respond to the offer, reaffirming earlier, it won't sell the popular app. The proposal comes as Trump aims to forestall a nationwide ban on TikTok with an executive order.

China is preparing for Trump's presidency; he has threatened onerous tariffs on Chinese exports, reminiscent of his prior trade war. Meanwhile, Chinese officials stress a reciprocal, law-abiding approach for foreign firms operating in China.

