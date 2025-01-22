Left Menu

Amber Connect's Global Expansion Takes Root in Coimbatore

Amber Connect, a telematics solutions provider from Jamaica, is set to open an innovation center in Coimbatore with a $1.6 million investment. The company plans to hire 1,000 people over two years to support its expansion in India and globally, targeting a revenue of Rs 100 crore in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:57 IST
Amber Connect's Global Expansion Takes Root in Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

Amber Connect, a Jamaica-based leader in telematics and vehicle tracking solutions, announced plans to inaugurate a state-of-the-art innovation center in Coimbatore, India, later this year. The move marks a strategic $1.6 million investment aimed at bolstering the company's footprint in the Indian market.

The company strives to onboard 1,000 skilled professionals over the coming two years, filling roles in technology development, sales, and customer support to enhance its operations throughout the country. Currently, Amber Connect's Coimbatore office employs a workforce of 1,200.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Amber Connect seeks to partner with leading automotive manufacturers and distributors in India, facilitating the integration of advanced telematics and fleet management solutions. Recently launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the firm aims for a revenue target of Rs 100 crore domestically and Rs 500 crore globally by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025