Amber Connect's Global Expansion Takes Root in Coimbatore
Amber Connect, a telematics solutions provider from Jamaica, is set to open an innovation center in Coimbatore with a $1.6 million investment. The company plans to hire 1,000 people over two years to support its expansion in India and globally, targeting a revenue of Rs 100 crore in India.
Amber Connect, a Jamaica-based leader in telematics and vehicle tracking solutions, announced plans to inaugurate a state-of-the-art innovation center in Coimbatore, India, later this year. The move marks a strategic $1.6 million investment aimed at bolstering the company's footprint in the Indian market.
The company strives to onboard 1,000 skilled professionals over the coming two years, filling roles in technology development, sales, and customer support to enhance its operations throughout the country. Currently, Amber Connect's Coimbatore office employs a workforce of 1,200.
As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Amber Connect seeks to partner with leading automotive manufacturers and distributors in India, facilitating the integration of advanced telematics and fleet management solutions. Recently launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the firm aims for a revenue target of Rs 100 crore domestically and Rs 500 crore globally by 2025.
