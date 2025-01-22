Left Menu

Amber Connect Drives Innovation: New Centre in Coimbatore

Jamaica-based Amber Connect plans to invest USD 1.6 million to open an innovation centre in Coimbatore. The initiative aims to expand operations in India by onboarding 1,000 employees and partnering with automotive OEMs for telematics solutions. Amber targets a revenue of Rs 100 crore in India.

  • Country:
  • India

Jamaica-based tech company Amber Connect is set to make a significant investment of USD 1.6 million in Coimbatore, India, with plans to establish a cutting-edge innovation centre by the end of the year. The expansion is a strategic move to strengthen its position in the Indian market.

Over the next two years, Amber Connect aims to recruit 1,000 professionals in various roles, including technology development, sales, and customer support. This recruitment drive will bolster their team, currently comprising 1,200 staff members, as they enhance their operations across India.

Specializing in telematics solutions, Amber Connect seeks to partner with leading automotive OEMs to incorporate advanced vehicle technologies. Officially launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the company targets a revenue of Rs 100 crore domestically and Rs 500 crore globally within the next two years, contributing to its international reach across Jamaica, India, UAE, the US, and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

