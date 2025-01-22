Wall Street Soars on Netflix Gains and AI Infrastructure Boost

In a significant upswing, Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Wednesday, propelled by Netflix's impressive financial performance and support from a hefty AI infrastructure plan unveiled by President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 soared to a new all-time high, reflecting heightened investor optimism.

Technology stocks took the lead with notable advancements. Netflix soared by 10.9% following a record surge in subscribers, bolstering the S&P 500 communication services sector by 2%. Meanwhile, Oracle saw a 6.5% rise after committing significant investment into AI infrastructure, albeit amidst funding uncertainties.

Despite the positive market momentum, investors remain vigilant about potential shifts in trade policy. President Trump has signaled possible tariffs on imports from key global partners, adding a layer of risk to the economic outlook as the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)