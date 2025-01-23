Left Menu

Trading Tranquil: Wall Street Awaits Economic Cues

U.S. stock index futures remained stable as investors awaited economic data and President Trump's remarks. The Dow and S&P 500 showed strong performances, aided by Trump's AI infrastructure support and Netflix's results. However, uncertainty about trade plans persists, keeping investors cautious.

Stock index futures in the U.S. witnessed minimal movement on Thursday morning, signaling a pause from Wall Street's recent strong showing. Investors are looking towards upcoming economic data releases, corporate earnings reports, and remarks from President Trump later today for cues.

The Dow E-minis edged up slightly, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-minis faced declines. This comes following a recent rally wherein the Dow and S&P 500 notched notable gains, with the latter hitting an intraday high for the first time in over a month.

President Trump's extensive backing of the artificial intelligence sector alongside strong Netflix earnings has been a positive force in the markets. However, apprehension remains due to uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and international tax policies, with potential global trade disputes looming.

