Trading Tranquil: Wall Street Awaits Economic Cues

Stock index futures in the U.S. witnessed minimal movement on Thursday morning, signaling a pause from Wall Street's recent strong showing. Investors are looking towards upcoming economic data releases, corporate earnings reports, and remarks from President Trump later today for cues.

The Dow E-minis edged up slightly, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-minis faced declines. This comes following a recent rally wherein the Dow and S&P 500 notched notable gains, with the latter hitting an intraday high for the first time in over a month.

President Trump's extensive backing of the artificial intelligence sector alongside strong Netflix earnings has been a positive force in the markets. However, apprehension remains due to uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and international tax policies, with potential global trade disputes looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)