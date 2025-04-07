Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Global Markets and Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff policies have caused significant turmoil in global financial markets, igniting fears of a looming recession.

In a bid to negotiate favorable terms with foreign governments, Trump declared that the tariffs, likened to 'medicine,' would only be lifted with substantial monetary compensation.

Despite discussions with global leaders, the uncertainty around these tariffs has led investors to react negatively, evidenced by sharp declines in global stock markets.

