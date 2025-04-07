Global Ripples: Trump's Tariff Strategy Sparks Economic Fears

The global economy trembled this week as U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that foreign governments must pay "a lot of money" to lift sweeping tariffs sent shockwaves through financial markets. On Monday, Asian stocks suffered significant losses, while U.S. stock market futures plunged, reflecting investor anxiety over weakened demand and a potential global recession.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump showed little concern about the financial havoc triggered by his tariff policy, despite trillions of dollars being wiped from share markets. "Sometimes you must take medicine to fix something," Trump remarked after a golfing weekend in Florida, underscoring his stance.

While Trump's tariffs have ignited fears of a global trade war, his economic team sought to frame them as a masterful repositioning of the U.S. in global trade. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that over 50 nations had engaged in talks with the U.S., leveraging the situation for potential negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)