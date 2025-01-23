Left Menu

ThyssenKrupp Emerges as Frontrunner for Indian Navy's Submarine Project

German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp, in partnership with India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, is the sole contender for a $5 billion project to build six advanced conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. The project, crucial for modernizing India's military, includes featuring air-independent propulsion technology.

Updated: 23-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp has emerged as the leading candidate to construct six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy, after passing crucial field trials, according to an exchange filing.

ThyssenKrupp, in collaboration with India's state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, became the sole contender for the $5 billion project aimed at modernizing India's naval forces.

The project, vital for countering China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean, demands air-independent propulsion technology, allowing the submarines to remain submerged longer than conventional models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

