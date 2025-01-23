ThyssenKrupp Emerges as Frontrunner for Indian Navy's Submarine Project

German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp has emerged as the leading candidate to construct six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy, after passing crucial field trials, according to an exchange filing.

ThyssenKrupp, in collaboration with India's state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, became the sole contender for the $5 billion project aimed at modernizing India's naval forces.

The project, vital for countering China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean, demands air-independent propulsion technology, allowing the submarines to remain submerged longer than conventional models.

(With inputs from agencies.)