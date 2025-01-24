Left Menu

Norwich Pizzeria Charges £100 for Controversial Pineapple Pizza

A Norwich pizzeria has stirred debate by charging £100 for a Hawaiian pizza, challenging advocates of the divisive pineapple topping. Owners express disdain for the fruit on pizza, despite over half of Britons enjoying it. Public opinion remains split on this culinary controversy.

Norwich | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:30 IST
A trendy pizzeria in Norwich, England, has sparked outrage and curiosity alike by charging an astonishing £100 for a Hawaiian pizza, in an effort to steer customers away from the contentious pineapple topping.

At Lupa Pizza, co-owner Francis Wolf maintains a staunch opposition to pineapple on pizza, while the restaurant's head chef Quin Jianoran notes that tinned pineapple is available just in case. Despite this, no orders have been placed. A survey from January 2024 revealed a nation divided, with more than half of Britons approving the fruity addition.

As the debate flames on, public figures and locals voice their opinions, while others see humour and marketing genius in Lupa's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

