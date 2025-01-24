Norwich Pizzeria Charges £100 for Controversial Pineapple Pizza

A trendy pizzeria in Norwich, England, has sparked outrage and curiosity alike by charging an astonishing £100 for a Hawaiian pizza, in an effort to steer customers away from the contentious pineapple topping.

At Lupa Pizza, co-owner Francis Wolf maintains a staunch opposition to pineapple on pizza, while the restaurant's head chef Quin Jianoran notes that tinned pineapple is available just in case. Despite this, no orders have been placed. A survey from January 2024 revealed a nation divided, with more than half of Britons approving the fruity addition.

As the debate flames on, public figures and locals voice their opinions, while others see humour and marketing genius in Lupa's stance.

