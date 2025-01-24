Left Menu

Diageo Weighs Guinness Spin-Off Amid Moet Hennessy Review

Diageo is considering a spin-off or sale of its beer brand Guinness while reviewing its stake in LVMH's Moet Hennessy. Possible actions include deepening ownership or exiting. LVMH is obligated to buy Diageo’s stake at a discount if sold. Guinness’s valuation exceeds $10 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:35 IST
Diageo Weighs Guinness Spin-Off Amid Moet Hennessy Review

Diageo, renowned as the world's leading spirits producer, is reportedly deliberating the spin-off or sale of its iconic beer brand, Guinness. The company is also examining its current holding in the Moet Hennessy unit of LVMH. Bloomberg News disclosed these potential business moves citing insiders familiar with the proceedings.

The report highlights Diageo's strategic considerations, which include the possibility of increasing its investment in the Moet Hennessy partnership or completely withdrawing. Under an existing agreement, should Diageo decide to sell, LVMH is contractually bound to purchase Diageo's stake at a 20% discount from its appraised market value. According to Bloomberg, Guinness could attract a valuation exceeding $10 billion.

When contacted, Diageo did not provide immediate feedback, while LVMH chose not to offer any comments on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025