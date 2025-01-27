Perplexity AI Proposes U.S. Stake in TikTok Amid National Security Concerns
Perplexity AI has proposed a plan allowing the US government to own up to 50% of a new entity combining Perplexity and TikTok's US business. This proposal aims to align with US national security concerns while offering ByteDance a level of retained control. No immediate responses from TikTok and ByteDance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 04:25 IST
Perplexity AI has introduced a proposal for a merger with TikTok's US operations, potentially allowing the US government to own a 50% stake, according to sources close to the development.
The revised proposal comes in response to feedback from the Trump administration, aiming to ease national security concerns while maintaining some ByteDance involvement.
Despite ByteDance's lack of response, discussions remain ongoing, with President Trump expressing interest in a resolution that benefits the US economy and security landscape.
