Perplexity AI Proposes U.S. Stake in TikTok Amid National Security Concerns

Perplexity AI has introduced a proposal for a merger with TikTok's US operations, potentially allowing the US government to own a 50% stake, according to sources close to the development.

The revised proposal comes in response to feedback from the Trump administration, aiming to ease national security concerns while maintaining some ByteDance involvement.

Despite ByteDance's lack of response, discussions remain ongoing, with President Trump expressing interest in a resolution that benefits the US economy and security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)