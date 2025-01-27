Left Menu

China's Non-Manufacturing Slowdown Signals More Stimulus Needed

China's non-manufacturing activity grew in January but at a slower pace, indicating the necessity for further stimulus to enhance domestic demand. The non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.2 from December's 52.2, while the composite PMI also decreased, underscoring a potential economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 07:51 IST
China's Non-Manufacturing Slowdown Signals More Stimulus Needed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's non-manufacturing activity experienced growth in January, albeit at a more sluggish pace than in December, a recent official survey revealed. This trend signals the need for policymakers to introduce additional stimulus measures to invigorate the country's weakened domestic demand.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses services and construction sectors, declined to 50.2 from December's figure of 52.2. The PMI's 50-point threshold demarcates the line between expansion and contraction on a monthly basis.

The NBS composite PMI, including both manufacturing and services, also showed a downturn, slipping to 50.1 in January from December's 52.2. These indicators collectively suggest potential challenges ahead for China's economic growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025