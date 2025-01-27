China's Non-Manufacturing Slowdown Signals More Stimulus Needed

China's non-manufacturing activity experienced growth in January, albeit at a more sluggish pace than in December, a recent official survey revealed. This trend signals the need for policymakers to introduce additional stimulus measures to invigorate the country's weakened domestic demand.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses services and construction sectors, declined to 50.2 from December's figure of 52.2. The PMI's 50-point threshold demarcates the line between expansion and contraction on a monthly basis.

The NBS composite PMI, including both manufacturing and services, also showed a downturn, slipping to 50.1 in January from December's 52.2. These indicators collectively suggest potential challenges ahead for China's economic growth ambitions.

