Optiemus and TP-Link Unite for Made-in-India Electronics

Optiemus Electronics Ltd announced a significant partnership with TP-Link on Monday, aiming to manufacture networking and smart home devices in India.

The strategic deal focuses on catering to India’s soaring demand for technological devices, fulfilling the 'Make in India' mission, and tapping into international export markets.

By producing telecom and IoT products including GPON, security cameras, and routers, the alliance intends to boost local manufacturing capabilities and reduce import reliance, in line with strengthening India's position as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

