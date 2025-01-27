Left Menu

Optiemus and TP-Link Unite for Made-in-India Electronics

Optiemus Electronics Ltd teams up with TP-Link to manufacture networking devices and smart home products in India. The collaboration supports the 'Make in India' vision, aiming to meet domestic and export needs by producing telecom and IoT products, reducing import reliance, and fostering a local supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:12 IST
  • India

Optiemus Electronics Ltd announced a significant partnership with TP-Link on Monday, aiming to manufacture networking and smart home devices in India.

The strategic deal focuses on catering to India’s soaring demand for technological devices, fulfilling the 'Make in India' mission, and tapping into international export markets.

By producing telecom and IoT products including GPON, security cameras, and routers, the alliance intends to boost local manufacturing capabilities and reduce import reliance, in line with strengthening India's position as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

