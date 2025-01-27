Left Menu

Indian Media Titans Take on OpenAI in Landmark Copyright Dispute

Indian media giants including NDTV and Network18 are joining legal proceedings against OpenAI for alleged copyright infringement. They claim AI systems use their content without authorization, intensifying a legal battle initiated by ANI. The case highlights concerns over AI training practices and media rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OpenAI)

Leading Indian media outlets are stepping into the legal arena against OpenAI, challenging the tech firm's alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted content. The lawsuit, involving titans like NDTV and Network18, underscores growing concerns over AI's impact on media copyrights.

This legal action follows similar global claims, as authors and news organizations accuse tech companies of data misuse. In India, ANI initially led the charge, and the recent lawsuit seeks to amplify this high-stakes battle against ChatGPT's creators.

OpenAI has faced increasing scrutiny, with critics alleging its AI systems exploit publicly available data without consent. Indian publishers argue such practices compromise media revenue and threaten the democratic role of the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

