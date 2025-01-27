IIM Mumbai Launches Ashwin Mittal CoE for AI in Business

IIM Mumbai has signed a significant agreement with the Ashwin Mittal Foundation to create the Ashwin Mittal Center of Excellence (CoE). This new CoE will concentrate on developing advanced AI solutions to enhance business decision-making processes, emphasizing research, innovation, and collaboration, as announced on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates that IIM Mumbai and the Ashwin Mittal Foundation, a non-profit organization, will work closely together to facilitate and promote advanced research and development emerging from the CoE. This initiative aims to harness AI's transformative potential to solve complex business challenges.

'The CoE will empower both students and faculty, offering opportunities to craft real-world, data-driven solutions with significant impacts across various industries,' stated Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai. This collaboration follows the success of the institution's Data Science Lab, established in 2021, and seeks to further entrench the institute at the forefront of AI and analytics innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)