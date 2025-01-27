IIM Mumbai Launches Ashwin Mittal CoE for AI in Business
IIM Mumbai has partnered with the Ashwin Mittal Foundation to establish the Ashwin Mittal Center of Excellence. The CoE will focus on advanced AI solutions for business, fostering research, innovation, and collaboration. This initiative aims to position IIM Mumbai at the forefront of AI and analytics innovation for real-world impact.
- Country:
- India
IIM Mumbai has signed a significant agreement with the Ashwin Mittal Foundation to create the Ashwin Mittal Center of Excellence (CoE). This new CoE will concentrate on developing advanced AI solutions to enhance business decision-making processes, emphasizing research, innovation, and collaboration, as announced on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding stipulates that IIM Mumbai and the Ashwin Mittal Foundation, a non-profit organization, will work closely together to facilitate and promote advanced research and development emerging from the CoE. This initiative aims to harness AI's transformative potential to solve complex business challenges.
'The CoE will empower both students and faculty, offering opportunities to craft real-world, data-driven solutions with significant impacts across various industries,' stated Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai. This collaboration follows the success of the institution's Data Science Lab, established in 2021, and seeks to further entrench the institute at the forefront of AI and analytics innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CarDekho Unveils AI Innovations at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Market Hesitation: AI Innovations and Global Economic Tensions
No. 1 Sridhar Rao: Leading 5G and AI Innovations at DAWOS 2025
Attentive.ai Secures $12M to Revolutionize Construction Industry with AI Innovations
Revolutionizing Joint Replacement: Mohali's Robotic Arthroplasty Center of Excellence