Sridhar Vembu Transitions to Chief Scientist at Zoho Corp

Zoho Corporation's CEO, Sridhar Vembu, has announced his departure from the role to concentrate on the company's research and development as Chief Scientist. This strategic shift comes as Zoho faces important challenges and opportunities, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence.

The company's co-founder, Shailesh Kumar Davey, will take over the reins as the group CEO. Vembu explained that his decision was prompted by the necessity to focus on R&D and his personal mission of rural development. The transition's exact timeline remains unspecified.

As part of restructuring, co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US, Rajesh Ganesan will helm ManageEngine, and Mani Vembu will head Zoho.com. Vembu expressed enthusiasm for returning to hands-on technical work, integral to the company's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)