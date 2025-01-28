DeepSeek's Disruptive Push: Can Cheaper AI Reshape the Tech Landscape?

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, is raising eyebrows in the tech world with its cost-effective AI models, which it claims perform as well as, if not better, than those of top U.S. rivals. The startup argues that massive investment in AI infrastructure may not be necessary, potentially sparking a price war in AI services.

Shares of major AI tech companies, including Nvidia and Microsoft, have seen declines amid this competitive pricing. Analysts suggest that the actual costs of DeepSeek's innovations might be higher, but still significantly lower than what major U.S. companies are predicted to spend on AI this year.

As American tech giants prepare to report their upcoming financial results, the focus shifts to their strategies on AI expenditure. DeepSeek's rise highlights the need for clarity on spending and innovation tactics, especially given the evolving landscape of autonomous AI and advanced computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)