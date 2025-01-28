Left Menu

AI Shockwave: Chinese Startup Jolts U.S. Tech Stocks

The introduction of a new AI model by Chinese startup DeepSeek caused significant market shifts, notably impacting Nvidia-related ETFs. Many experienced sharp declines, with investors reacting to DeepSeek's rapid rise. This has sparked a broader conversation on AI's future in technology markets, with professionals forecasting potential opportunities amid current volatility.

Updated: 28-01-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The financial landscape was rocked on Monday as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to Nvidia experienced a steep decline. This reaction followed news of a powerful artificial intelligence model launched by Chinese startup DeepSeek, which has significantly outperformed U.S. competitor ChatGPT on Apple's app store in terms of downloads. Consequently, Nvidia's stock dropped by 17.3% by midday, while ETFs linked to the company saw even larger decreases.

Particularly impacted were the four ETFs offering daily returns twice the gain of Nvidia's stock, including a 34.5% plunge for the GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF. In contrast, its inverse counterpart witnessed a 34% surge. GraniteShares CEO Will Rhind remarked on the expected nature of these movements, with a clearer understanding of inflows and outflows anticipated post-market closure.

The volatility reached other Nvidia-heavy ETFs like the ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, which dropped 24.43%. Overall, this unprecedented market movement has stirred debate among analysts, with Morningstar's Bryan Armour highlighting the allure of volatility for ETF traders. The market's reaction underscores the challenges and opportunities within the evolving AI sector, as players adapt to the burgeoning competition.

