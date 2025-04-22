Baisakhi Di Raat 2025: A Dazzling Night of Punjabi Pride in Mumbai

Mumbai dazzled in cultural pride and cinematic glamour as the Baisakhi Di Raat - Punjabi Icon Awards 2025 took center stage. Organized by the Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board under Charan Singh Sapra, the event honored top personalities, including Bobby Deol and Raveena Tandon, for their significant contributions to Punjabi and Indian heritage.

The awards recognized trailblazers from diverse sectors. Bobby Deol was celebrated for his enduring impact on cinema, while Raveena Tandon was hailed as a timeless diva. New talents like Angad Bedi and business leaders such as Sandeep Batra were also acknowledged for their contributions to their respective fields.

The event saw an assembly of stars, with appearances by Raj Babbar, Geeta Basra, and Anu Mallik, among others. Hosted by Satinder Satti, the night was highlighted by a spirited performance from Afsana Khan that captivated the audience, underscoring the vibrant Punjabi culture that pulsated throughout the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)