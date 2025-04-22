High Court Warns Baba Ramdev Over 'Sharbat Jihad' Remarks
The Delhi High Court criticized Baba Ramdev's comments on Hamdard's Rooh Afza, describing them as shocking and indefensible. Amid calls for communal harmony, Ramdev agreed to remove contentious online content. The court requested an affidavit ensuring no future defamatory statements, highlighting the wider impact of his remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent hearing, the Delhi High Court denounced Baba Ramdev's comments referring to Hamdard's Rooh Afza as part of a 'sharbat jihad,' expressing deep concern over the potential communal impact.
Judge Amit Bansal demanded immediate action from Ramdev's team to withdraw any related advertisements and social media posts.
Ramdev's legal counsel committed to filing an affidavit vowing against future remarks targeting competitors. Amidst calls for a hard stance, the court emphasized the importance of preventing divisive speech in commercial rivalries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement