High Court Warns Baba Ramdev Over 'Sharbat Jihad' Remarks

In a recent hearing, the Delhi High Court denounced Baba Ramdev's comments referring to Hamdard's Rooh Afza as part of a 'sharbat jihad,' expressing deep concern over the potential communal impact.

Judge Amit Bansal demanded immediate action from Ramdev's team to withdraw any related advertisements and social media posts.

Ramdev's legal counsel committed to filing an affidavit vowing against future remarks targeting competitors. Amidst calls for a hard stance, the court emphasized the importance of preventing divisive speech in commercial rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)