Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Tourists Attacked Amidst Rising Tensions

In Kashmir, suspected militants attacked tourists, killing at least five and injuring eight in Pahalgam. The region, despite seeing reduced violence recently, continues to be a flashpoint, claimed by both India and Pakistan. This attack marks another tragic event amidst a history of tension and conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Tourists Attacked Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Kashmir, suspected militants opened fire on tourists, resulting in the death of at least five individuals and causing injuries to eight others. The assault, which occurred in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, marks the deadliest attack in nearly a year in the conflicted region.

According to a police source, who spoke under anonymity due to media restrictions, the injured were quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Contradicting earlier reports from Indian TV channels suggesting one fatality and seven injuries, the toll highlighted by the police source indicates a grimmer reality.

Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has long been a battleground of militant activity since an anti-Indian insurgency began in 1989. Although the frequency of violence has waned in recent years, the threat remains, as demonstrated by this tragic attack targeting visitors. The last major assault on tourists in Kashmir occurred in June, underscoring the ongoing volatility of the region even after India's revocation of Kashmir's special status in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025