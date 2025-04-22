Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Tourists Attacked Amidst Rising Tensions

In a tragic incident in Kashmir, suspected militants opened fire on tourists, resulting in the death of at least five individuals and causing injuries to eight others. The assault, which occurred in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, marks the deadliest attack in nearly a year in the conflicted region.

According to a police source, who spoke under anonymity due to media restrictions, the injured were quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Contradicting earlier reports from Indian TV channels suggesting one fatality and seven injuries, the toll highlighted by the police source indicates a grimmer reality.

Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has long been a battleground of militant activity since an anti-Indian insurgency began in 1989. Although the frequency of violence has waned in recent years, the threat remains, as demonstrated by this tragic attack targeting visitors. The last major assault on tourists in Kashmir occurred in June, underscoring the ongoing volatility of the region even after India's revocation of Kashmir's special status in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)