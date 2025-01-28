DeepSeek's Meteoric Rise Disrupted by Cyber Attack

On Monday, Chinese tech startup DeepSeek reported a cyber attack that hindered user registration on its platform. Users could still log in, but the incident emphasized cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the tech industry.

DeepSeek, known for its artificial intelligence chatbot that has gained significant traction, is challenging US companies like OpenAI. Its advanced AI model, launched last month, has been celebrated for its cost-effectiveness, leveraging Nvidia chips efficiently for data processing.

The disruption comes as DeepSeek's AI app surged to the top of Apple's free app downloads, sparking further debate on US-China competition in AI. Founded in Hangzhou in 2023, the company is swiftly closing in on American tech giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)