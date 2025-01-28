Left Menu

DeepSeek's Meteoric Rise Disrupted by Cyber Attack

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek faced a cyber attack disrupting user registration. With its AI chatbot gaining immense popularity, the attack raised concerns about US-China tech competition. Despite setbacks, DeepSeek's cost-effective AI model stands out, having been released in early 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:14 IST
DeepSeek's Meteoric Rise Disrupted by Cyber Attack
On Monday, Chinese tech startup DeepSeek reported a cyber attack that hindered user registration on its platform. Users could still log in, but the incident emphasized cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the tech industry.

DeepSeek, known for its artificial intelligence chatbot that has gained significant traction, is challenging US companies like OpenAI. Its advanced AI model, launched last month, has been celebrated for its cost-effectiveness, leveraging Nvidia chips efficiently for data processing.

The disruption comes as DeepSeek's AI app surged to the top of Apple's free app downloads, sparking further debate on US-China competition in AI. Founded in Hangzhou in 2023, the company is swiftly closing in on American tech giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

