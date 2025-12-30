Left Menu

Nvidia Eyes $3 Billion Acquisition of AI21 Labs, Expanding Israeli Footprint

Nvidia is negotiating to acquire AI21 Labs, boosting its AI capabilities and expanding its Israeli presence. Valued at around $3 billion, AI21 is part of the thriving AI sector. The acquisition would include AI21's skilled workforce, amid Nvidia's major Israeli campus expansion plans.

Updated: 30-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:40 IST
  • Israel

Nvidia is in the final stages of discussions to acquire Israel-based AI startup AI21 Labs, with a purchase price that could reach $3 billion, according to a report by Calcalist financial daily. While Nvidia has declined to comment on the matter, AI21 was also unavailable for immediate response.

In a 2023 funding round, AI21 was valued at $1.4 billion, with participation from notable investors like Nvidia and Alphabet's Google. Founded in 2017 by industry stalwart Amnon Shashua and colleagues, AI21 has emerged as a leading player among AI startups, riding the wave of surging interest from venture capitalists and investors globally.

Shashua, also the founder and CEO of Mobileye, has positioned AI21 as a sought-after entity. Calcalist notes that recent negotiations with Nvidia have progressed substantially, with Nvidia showing a keen interest in AI21's team, boasting roughly 200 employees with high-level expertise in AI. Nvidia's broader strategy includes large-scale expansion in Israel, with plans for an extensive R&D campus by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

