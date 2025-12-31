Left Menu

Nvidia Races to Meet Chinese AI Chip Demand Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Nvidia is working to fulfill China's substantial demand for H200 AI chips by collaborating with TSMC to boost production. This move comes amidst ongoing regulatory uncertainties and concerns about global supply constraints. The chips, crucial to Chinese tech firms, face potential export hurdles due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:14 IST
Nvidia faces significant pressure to meet China's rising demand for its H200 AI chips, prompting the company to engage Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for increased production, sources reveal. Chinese tech companies are eager to acquire over 2 million chips by 2026, overshadowing Nvidia's current inventory of 700,000 units.

The precise number of additional chips Nvidia plans to order from TSMC is uncertain, though production is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2026. These efforts spotlight possible global AI chip supply constraints, with Nvidia juggling substantial Chinese demand against supply shortages elsewhere.

Regulatory complications loom large, as China's approval for H200 chip imports is still pending. The U.S. recently authorized these exports, but Beijing's final decision could hinge on strategic industry considerations, potentially impacting Nvidia's market strategy in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

