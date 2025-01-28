Left Menu

China's AI Surge: DeepSeek Challenges OpenAI's Dominance

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI firm, claims its model R1 rivals OpenAI's models while using less advanced chips and energy, raising questions about China's position in AI development. Various Chinese companies are aiming for AI leadership by 2030, backed by significant investments despite U.S. export restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:31 IST
The rise of China's artificial intelligence sector continues to captivate global attention, as the Chinese firm DeepSeek asserted that its AI model, R1, rivals those of established industry leader OpenAI. Despite using less advanced computer chips and consuming less energy, R1 is said to perform comparably to its Western counterparts.

This development has sparked concerns that China could be gaining an upper hand in the AI race against the United States, which has imposed restrictions on China's access to the most advanced chips. However, China is unwavering in its ambitions, investing heavily to position itself as the world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030.

Amidst new U.S. export restrictions, Beijing has launched a 60 billion yuan AI investment fund and bolstered its semiconductor industry. Chinese tech firms, including Alibaba Cloud and Baidu, are developing state-of-the-art AI models and fostering talent to shape the future of technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

