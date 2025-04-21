Left Menu

Marching Together: Industry and Armed Forces for Technological Supremacy

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla emphasizes India's urgent need to pursue technological supremacy in the defense sector. Addressing the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he calls for collaboration between the armed forces and the industry to ensure a secure national future, highlighting the importance of R&D and innovation.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance of the Army, has emphasized the critical nature of participating in the global race for technological supremacy. Speaking at an interactive session hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he urged the industry to collaborate with the armed forces to secure India's future.

The Army officer highlighted that India cannot afford to merely observe this technological race. He stressed that the defense industry must prioritize quality, as it is working for a national cause. The collaboration between the armed forces and the industry could position India as a formidable force in global dynamics.

In his speech, Lt Gen Aujla stated that military power will increasingly be determined by developments in R&D labs and the industry, rather than just operation rooms. He called for a unified effort to drive capability development in the defense sector and expressed optimism about upcoming policy reforms.

