Frontiers of Space and Science: Breaking Boundaries and Building Blocks
Various breakthroughs in science include NASA's plan with SpaceX for astronaut return, Boom Supersonic's XB-1 breaking the sound barrier, discovery of life's building blocks on asteroid Bennu, progress on Chile's giant telescope, India's satellite launch, and mice with two male parents.
In a sweeping update from the scientific community, NASA confirmed its collaboration with SpaceX to return astronauts from the International Space Station. This announcement came a day after President Trump pushed for accelerated efforts in the mission set for March.
Boom Supersonic achieved a milestone as its XB-1 aircraft became the first privately funded plane to break the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert. With significant success, Chief Test Pilot Tristan Brandenburg praised the supersonic performance.
Simultaneously, new evidence suggests that asteroids like Bennu might have seeded early Earth with life-building chemicals. This finding comes as NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission returned samples believed to contain life's essential ingredients.
In Chile, the construction of a massive telescope is underway, promising unparalleled insights into the universe's origins and alien life. This technological marvel is slated for its first observations by 2028.
India marked a landmark in space technology with the successful launch of the NVS-02 navigation satellite, strengthening its NavIC system amidst a surge in critical space-based technologies.
Chinese scientists have pushed genetic engineering boundaries by creating mice with two male parents, a significant advance in the field potentially useful for endangered species conservation and regenerative medicine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Spiders to Space: Breaking Science Discoveries
Galactic Phenomena and Pioneering Ventures: A Science Odyssey
Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Approach to Science and Democracy
Explosive Developments: SpaceX, Ancient Discoveries, and the Science of Scents
Global Trust in Science: Insights from a 68-Country Survey