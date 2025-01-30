Ecozaar: Revolutionizing Green Purchasing in Bengaluru

Ecozaar has unveiled a pioneering marketplace in Bengaluru designed to simplify the purchase of green products, offering a one-stop resource for electric scooters and rooftop solar panels, the company announced Thursday.

This innovative platform merges two pivotal eco-friendly products—Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Rooftop Solar Systems—to make sustainable living more accessible to the average consumer, according to company representatives.

Ecozaar's approach is to provide clear and useful information about green products, moving beyond mere promotion of sustainability. They assist consumers by recommending products based on personal needs and encouraging wise purchasing choices. In addition, Ecozaar plans to introduce financing solutions, targeting MSMEs to boost their participation in India's clean energy sector.

