Left Menu

Ecozaar: Revolutionizing Green Purchasing in Bengaluru

Ecozaar launched Bengaluru's first integrated marketplace for eco-friendly products, combining EV scooters and rooftop solar panels. It offers comprehensive information and easy purchase options, aiming to simplify sustainable living. The platform also plans to support MSMEs with financing for clean energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:05 IST
Ecozaar: Revolutionizing Green Purchasing in Bengaluru

Ecozaar has unveiled a pioneering marketplace in Bengaluru designed to simplify the purchase of green products, offering a one-stop resource for electric scooters and rooftop solar panels, the company announced Thursday.

This innovative platform merges two pivotal eco-friendly products—Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Rooftop Solar Systems—to make sustainable living more accessible to the average consumer, according to company representatives.

Ecozaar's approach is to provide clear and useful information about green products, moving beyond mere promotion of sustainability. They assist consumers by recommending products based on personal needs and encouraging wise purchasing choices. In addition, Ecozaar plans to introduce financing solutions, targeting MSMEs to boost their participation in India's clean energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025