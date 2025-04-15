TITANIA: The Future of Sustainable Living in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 15th April 2025: GHR Infra proudly announces the acquisition of the Occupancy Certificate for its flagship project, TITANIA, cementing its role in delivering modern, sustainable living spaces.

Located in Kondapur's prime area, TITANIA features eco-friendly innovations such as rainwater harvesting and solar power, satisfying homebuyers seeking responsible living. It carries a pre-certified Gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council.

CEO Karteesh Reddy Madgula highlights TITANIA's alignment with contemporary demands for comfort and sustainability. Offering a mix of luxury, investment opportunity, and practicality, it stands as a testament to GHR Infra's innovative real estate approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)