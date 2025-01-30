Left Menu

Generative AI: A Pivotal Point in Human Evolution Unveiled

Generative AI marks a revolutionary turning point, impacting knowledge workers across the globe, says Sumanta Roy of Tata Consultancy Services. The rapid evolution of AI requires skill upgrades to stay relevant, impacting finance, quality of life, and posing challenges like deepfakes, he noted at a global conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:38 IST
Generative AI: A Pivotal Point in Human Evolution Unveiled
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Generative AI is being heralded as a transformational moment in human evolution, according to Sumanta Roy, president of Tata Consultancy Services' Middle East and Africa region. Speaking at the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh, Roy emphasized the first-time impact of AI on knowledge workers, necessitating urgent skill upgrades.

Roy highlighted the growing intelligence of machines, asserting that human vulnerability remains the weakest link. As AI technology progresses, its impact is predicted to extend to areas like finance and quality of life, with challenges such as deepfakes and potential security threats.

Discussing the implications of AI, Roy noted TCS's focus on adapting employee skills and understanding legal and ethical considerations. Emphasizing human creativity and analytical prowess, Roy cautioned about deepfakes and stressed the enduring role of human intervention amid AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025