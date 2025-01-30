Generative AI: A Pivotal Point in Human Evolution Unveiled

Generative AI is being heralded as a transformational moment in human evolution, according to Sumanta Roy, president of Tata Consultancy Services' Middle East and Africa region. Speaking at the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh, Roy emphasized the first-time impact of AI on knowledge workers, necessitating urgent skill upgrades.

Roy highlighted the growing intelligence of machines, asserting that human vulnerability remains the weakest link. As AI technology progresses, its impact is predicted to extend to areas like finance and quality of life, with challenges such as deepfakes and potential security threats.

Discussing the implications of AI, Roy noted TCS's focus on adapting employee skills and understanding legal and ethical considerations. Emphasizing human creativity and analytical prowess, Roy cautioned about deepfakes and stressed the enduring role of human intervention amid AI advancements.

