Apple's Sales Forecasts Signal Bright Future Amid AI Advancements

Apple's stock experienced a notable increase during after-market trading on Thursday, following the tech giant's projection of sales surpassing Wall Street expectations. This optimistic outlook indicates a potential rebound in iPhone sales, thanks to new artificial intelligence features. Executives anticipate a sales rise in the low- to mid-single digit range for the current quarter.

The just-concluded fiscal first quarter witnessed Apple exceeding Wall Street's profit expectations despite challenges in the Chinese market and delayed AI feature rollouts. Revenues were buoyed by successful iPad and Mac sales, which were powered by advanced new chips, leading to customer upgrades.

Apple's services business maintained robust growth, while its wearables segment, though slightly under expectations, also contributed significantly to overall revenue. CEO Tim Cook noted the influence of Apple Intelligence on boosting device sales and teased upcoming enhancements in more languages while navigating regulatory landscapes in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)