Left Menu

Sweden's Satellite Leap: Pioneering Space Defense

Sweden launched its inaugural military communications satellite from California, signaling the start of its expanded space defense initiatives. Operated by the Swedish Armed Forces, the GNA-3 test satellite marks the first in a series aimed at bolstering surveillance capabilities. Future launches will originate from Sweden's Kiruna base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:01 IST
Sweden's Satellite Leap: Pioneering Space Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a significant move for national defense, Sweden debuted its first military communications satellite last August, the government announced on Friday. This marks the beginning of Sweden's expanded military space program, with additional surveillance satellites in the pipeline.

The GNA-3 test satellite was successfully launched from California and is now under the operation of the Swedish Armed Forces. With plans to launch a more sophisticated surveillance satellite soon, Sweden is ramping up its space defense initiatives.

Defense Minister Pal Jonson highlighted Sweden's strategic advantage due to its large manufacturing sector and the Kiruna space base. Having joined NATO in 2024, Sweden aims to leverage these capabilities as a space ally within the alliance, with future satellite launches departing from Swedish soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025