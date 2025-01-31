Sweden's Satellite Leap: Pioneering Space Defense

In a significant move for national defense, Sweden debuted its first military communications satellite last August, the government announced on Friday. This marks the beginning of Sweden's expanded military space program, with additional surveillance satellites in the pipeline.

The GNA-3 test satellite was successfully launched from California and is now under the operation of the Swedish Armed Forces. With plans to launch a more sophisticated surveillance satellite soon, Sweden is ramping up its space defense initiatives.

Defense Minister Pal Jonson highlighted Sweden's strategic advantage due to its large manufacturing sector and the Kiruna space base. Having joined NATO in 2024, Sweden aims to leverage these capabilities as a space ally within the alliance, with future satellite launches departing from Swedish soil.

