India's Digital Evolution: 5G and BharatNet Revolutionize Connectivity
The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the expansion of 5G services and infrastructure improvements across India, with a focus on expanding digital connectivity to rural and remote areas through projects like BharatNet. The survey emphasizes the impact of regulatory reforms and technological advancements in achieving the Digital India vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:14 IST
The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals significant strides in India's digital connectivity, as 5G services roll out across most districts, enhancing user experience and infrastructure.
With the BharatNet Project at its helm, broadband access is extending to rural areas, showcasing the government's commitment to a comprehensive Digital India initiative.
The focus remains on meeting connectivity needs in the Northeast, border areas, and islands, reflecting targeted efforts to bridge digital divides through innovative technological solutions and policy reforms.
