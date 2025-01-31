India's Digital Evolution: 5G and BharatNet Revolutionize Connectivity

The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals significant strides in India's digital connectivity, as 5G services roll out across most districts, enhancing user experience and infrastructure.

With the BharatNet Project at its helm, broadband access is extending to rural areas, showcasing the government's commitment to a comprehensive Digital India initiative.

The focus remains on meeting connectivity needs in the Northeast, border areas, and islands, reflecting targeted efforts to bridge digital divides through innovative technological solutions and policy reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)