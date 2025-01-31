TRAI Hosts Webinar on Enhancing Digital Connectivity in Buildings, Unveiling New 2024 Regulations

On January 30, 2025, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) hosted a significant webinar to address the pressing need for improved digital connectivity inside buildings. The event also served as a platform to introduce TRAI's new “Regulation on Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, 2024.” The webinar brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) from 24 States and Union Territories (UTs), to discuss the implementation and impact of these regulations.

The webinar, chaired by Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, was attended by 116 participants, including senior officials from TRAI’s headquarters and regional offices. During his opening remarks, Shri Lahoti stressed the crucial role that collaboration with RERA can play in improving digital connectivity standards within buildings, a growing concern as digital infrastructure becomes increasingly integral to modern living and working spaces.

A key highlight of the session was the detailed presentation by Shri Tejpal Singh, Advisor to TRAI, who walked attendees through the various provisions of the new regulations. The presentation covered the registration process for digital connectivity rating agencies and property managers, the steps involved in assigning ratings, and the specific criteria used to assess connectivity standards in buildings.

Throughout the webinar, representatives from RERA had the opportunity to ask questions, which were promptly addressed by TRAI officials. The discussions also explored potential areas of collaboration between TRAI and RERA, focusing on how both entities can work together to enhance the digital infrastructure within the real estate sector, ensuring that properties meet the growing demand for reliable internet and connectivity services.

The webinar received positive feedback from RERA representatives, who expressed their appreciation for the initiative and highlighted the importance of similar future interactions between TRAI, RERA, and other relevant stakeholders. The attendees emphasized that ongoing dialogue would be essential for addressing the challenges related to digital connectivity in buildings and ensuring that India’s real estate sector evolves alongside the digital revolution.

The introduction of the 2024 regulations is seen as a proactive step by TRAI in setting standards for digital connectivity in properties. As India continues to embrace technology and digital services, these new measures are expected to ensure that buildings are adequately equipped to meet the demands of modern connectivity, benefiting residents, businesses, and communities alike.

This collaborative approach between TRAI and RERA underscores the importance of a holistic strategy to address the infrastructure challenges faced by the real estate sector and the growing need for robust digital services across the country.