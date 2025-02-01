India Successfully Tests VSHORADS Missile: A Boost for Indigenous Defence

The Defence Ministry on Saturday confirmed the successful execution of three flight trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile off the Odisha coast. The trials targeted high-speed threats at low altitudes, showcasing the system's precision and effectiveness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended congratulations to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the armed forces for achieving this technological feat. The VSHORADS system intercepted low-flying drones, exemplified by targets with reduced thermal signatures, during the tests.

Indigenously developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) with DRDO and Indian industry collaboration, VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system. The system's capabilities were validated by telemetry, electro-optical tracking, and radar data, indicating its readiness to meet the operational requirements of Indian military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)