Left Menu

India Successfully Tests VSHORADS Missile: A Boost for Indigenous Defence

The Defence Ministry announced successful tests of the VSHORADS, a very short-range air defence system, off Odisha's coast. Conducted by DRDO, these tests demonstrated the missile's ability to intercept high-speed, low-altitude targets like drones, marking a milestone in India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:31 IST
India Successfully Tests VSHORADS Missile: A Boost for Indigenous Defence
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry on Saturday confirmed the successful execution of three flight trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile off the Odisha coast. The trials targeted high-speed threats at low altitudes, showcasing the system's precision and effectiveness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended congratulations to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the armed forces for achieving this technological feat. The VSHORADS system intercepted low-flying drones, exemplified by targets with reduced thermal signatures, during the tests.

Indigenously developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) with DRDO and Indian industry collaboration, VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system. The system's capabilities were validated by telemetry, electro-optical tracking, and radar data, indicating its readiness to meet the operational requirements of Indian military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025