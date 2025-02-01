Union Budget Boosts IT Sector with Start-up Funds, Customs Duty Reforms
Nasscom welcomed the Indian government's 2025-26 budget, highlighting a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, customs duty rationalization, and safe harbour rules. Key initiatives include a new round of startup funds and a proposed deep-tech fund supporting tech startups. A national framework for promoting Global Capability Centres will be developed.
- Country:
- India
Nasscom, the premier IT industry body, praised the Indian government's Union Budget 2025-26 for its emphasis on fostering entrepreneurship and improving business ease. The new budget initiatives reinforce India's ambition to become a global leader.
Key measures include rationalizing basic customs duty rates, and expanding safe harbour rules, aligning with industry expectations, and simplifying compliance frameworks, especially for tech multinationals.
A notable introduction is a fund of funds scheme with a Rs 10,000 crore corpus for startups, along with exploring a deep-tech fund, both expected to propel India's startup ecosystem to new heights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Budget to Boost Local Manufacturing with Customs Duty Overhaul
Revitalizing India's Chemical Industry: Customs Duty Reforms Sought
To rectify inverted duty structure, govt to increase basic customs duty on interactive flat panel display to 20pc from 10pc: FM.
Customs Duty Cuts: Cheaper Drugs and Luxury Vehicles Lead Union Budget Highlights
Govt to reduce Basic Customs Duty to 5 pc from 30pc on fish pasteurii: FM.