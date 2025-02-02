Goldman Sachs Predicts Short-Lived US Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
Goldman Sachs anticipates that the current US tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada are likely to be temporary. The investment firm believes that these tariffs will not have a long-term impact, suggesting a resolution may be forthcoming soon.
Goldman Sachs has projected that the tariffs the United States has imposed on Mexico and Canada will be short-lived, according to recent reports.
The investment firm now suggests that these tariffs are unlikely to have lasting effects, indicating a possible swift resolution to the issue.
This assessment comes amid ongoing discussions about the impact of tariffs on international trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
