Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Predicts Short-Lived US Tariffs on Mexico and Canada

Goldman Sachs anticipates that the current US tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada are likely to be temporary. The investment firm believes that these tariffs will not have a long-term impact, suggesting a resolution may be forthcoming soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:40 IST
Goldman Sachs Predicts Short-Lived US Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has projected that the tariffs the United States has imposed on Mexico and Canada will be short-lived, according to recent reports.

The investment firm now suggests that these tariffs are unlikely to have lasting effects, indicating a possible swift resolution to the issue.

This assessment comes amid ongoing discussions about the impact of tariffs on international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025