India's Pivotal Role in AI and Green Energy: A Global Economic Driver

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights India's crucial role in AI and green energy at the World Economic Forum. As AI applications expand, India is positioned as a major economic driver. Naidu stresses the importance of green energy initiatives, particularly green hydrogen production, in battling global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent press conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spotlighted India's emerging role as a global leader in artificial intelligence and green energy.

Speaking before the 16th Finance Commission meeting, Naidu stressed the global interest in India's growth at the World Economic Forum in Davos, likening today's AI wave to the IT revolution of 1995. He identified AI and green hydrogen production as key discussions in Davos, noting India's competitive edge in these sectors.

Naidu underscored the imperative to combat global warming through green energy initiatives, asserting that India is poised to significantly influence global economic growth and sustainability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

