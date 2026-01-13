Record U.S. Delegation to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos

The World Economic Forum in Davos is preparing for an unprecedented U.S. turnout. This year, President Trump will return with the largest American delegation ever assembled, which includes key figures such as secretaries for state, treasury, commerce, trade, and energy.

WEF President Borge Brende expressed enthusiasm over Trump's participation, noting the inclusion of special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the delegation. The event aims to facilitate important discussions among global leaders on pressing economic issues.

The forum will see a substantial bipartisan representation from the U.S. Congress, indicating heightened interest in international economic collaboration. This significant turnout underscores the growing importance of the World Economic Forum in shaping global economic policies and collaborations.

