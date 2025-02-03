BSNL's Game-Changing BiTV: Bringing Free Digital Entertainment to Millions

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with OTTplay to roll out BSNL Intertainment, a pioneering Internet TV service, offering BSNL mobile users free access to over 450 live TV channels, including premium options, nationwide. Initially piloted in Pondicherry, the initiative reflects BSNL's commitment to world-class digital entertainment.

BiTV enables users to enjoy content from platforms such as Bhaktiflix, Shortfundly, and Playflix, alongside movies and series. BSNL CMD Robert J Ravi I T S highlighted the service's ability to provide all customers with free, anytime, anywhere access to entertainment, reinforcing BSNL's dedication to digital inclusivity.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay, expressed excitement over the collaboration, emphasizing the extensive library of premium content accessible to BSNL users and the goal to set new entertainment standards. The service promotes seamless streaming and enhanced content discovery, harnessing BSNL's network and OTTplay's curated offerings to drive digital inclusion.

