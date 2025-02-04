Left Menu

OpenAI and Kakao Team Up: AI Innovations on the Horizon

OpenAI and South Korea's Kakao have announced a strategic partnership to develop AI products tailored for the Korean market. Utilizing OpenAI's technology, Kakao aims to enhance its offerings. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also revealed potential investment in Korea's AI computing center, emphasizing collaborative contributions to the ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 08:43 IST
OpenAI and Kakao Team Up: AI Innovations on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for artificial intelligence innovation, OpenAI and Kakao have announced their plans for a strategic partnership focused on the Korean market. The collaboration promises to yield new AI products, drawing upon OpenAI's advanced technology integrated within Kakao's platform.

The announcement came from Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Chung Shina, CEO of Kakao, during a press event in Seoul. This partnership symbolizes a strong commitment to enhancing AI capabilities in South Korea.

Moreover, Altman indicated OpenAI's interest in potentially investing in Korea's AI computing center, emphasizing the importance of Korean companies in contributing to the U.S. Stargate data center ecosystem. However, Altman preferred to keep further partnership details confidential for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025