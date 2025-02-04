OpenAI and Kakao Forge Strategic AI Partnership in Korea

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and South Korea's leading chat app operator, Kakao, revealed plans on Tuesday to form a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing AI products tailored for the Korean market. Both companies intend to leverage OpenAI's advanced technology within Kakao's services, as announced at a press conference held by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina in Seoul.

Sam Altman, during his visit, emphasized the critical role Korean companies play as contributors to the U.S. Stargate data centre initiative. While he expressed the confidentiality surrounding current partnership discussions, Altman met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and plans to have further engagements with Samsung executives. Notably, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are key manufacturers of high bandwidth memory chips vital for AI processors.

In a broader context, the move aligns with recent announcements such as the $500 billion AI infrastructure investment revealed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The initiative includes OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle collaborating on a Stargate joint venture. Additionally, South Korea's government disclosed plans for establishing a national AI computing center with significant public and private sector investment. In Tokyo, Altman and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son confirmed a joint venture in Japan to provide AI services to businesses.

