OpenAI's Asian Expansion: New Alliances with Kakao and SoftBank

OpenAI has made headlines this week by announcing a strategic partnership with Kakao, a leading chat app operator in South Korea, to develop new artificial intelligence products. This marks OpenAI's second high-profile alliance in Asia in a matter of days. Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed a collaboration with Japan's SoftBank Group.

During his visit to Seoul, Altman reiterated the importance of AI and messaging in the tech ecosystem, partnering with Kakao, which dominates the domestic messaging app market with KakaoTalk. Altman also highlighted the critical role that many Korean companies will play in the U.S. Stargate data centre project.

Altman's Asia tour includes meetings with leaders from SK Group and Samsung, further solidifying ties in the semiconductor and AI sectors in Korea. He discussed the country's growing demand for advanced AI products, reinforcing OpenAI's strategic focus on the region. OpenAI is also considering joining South Korea's national AI computing centre project.

(With inputs from agencies.)