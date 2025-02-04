Xiaomi and Khushi Advertising Revolutionize Marketing with Redefined Brand Experience

Xiaomi India has teamed up with Khushi D3X, the digital-out-of-home arm of Khushi Advertising, to unveil an innovative marketing campaign for the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

Showcased at Hyderabad's Nexus Mall, the campaign employs PRISMOX's first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids with 8K content delivering a breathtaking 360° experience. The display highlighted the phone's durability and futuristic technology.

Meanwhile, a 6x6 ft. Hypervsn hologram enchantment captivated audiences at Bengaluru's PVR INOX, adding a 3D holographic illusion to the cinema experience. Xiaomi and Khushi aim to set new industry benchmarks with combined creativity and technology, reshaping consumer engagement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)